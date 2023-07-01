Jungkook’s Seven: BTS member drops schedule for solo debut; Still With You, My You releasing on THIS date

On July 1, BIGHIT MUSIC released the official schedule for BTS’ Jungkook’s solo debut Seven! His first solo songs were gifts to ARMYs and they are Still With You as well as My You, which will be officially released on July 3rd at 12AM ET or 9:30 PM IST. Then on 6th July is the Concept Photo/Short Film, following which is the Behind the Scenes film on July 7. July 10 and 12 has recording film preview and official MV teaser, respectively. Lastly, the MV will be released on 14th July with the performance video following on 15th July. July 25 will be the release of the recording film.

Jungkook’s Seven:

On July 1, a representative of BIGHIT MUSIC disclosed to a South Korean media outlet that it was challenging to confirm Han So Hee's appearance in Jungkook of BTS' solo music video. Han So Hee has been filming a number of music videos, including Tell Me What To Do by SHINee, Woman Girl by Jung Yonghwa, and Let's Stop It by Roy Kim. Han So Hee, who has been shooting for some time, will film for Jungkook's music video, it will be a long time since 2019 Melomance 'Greetings'. Consideration is zeroing in on whether the fans will get to see the mix of Han So Hee and Jungkook. Han So Hee also appeared in the dramas Money Flower, Hundred Days My Prince, Okran Myeonok, Abyss, The World of the Married, Nevertheless and My Name. Her debut came in the 2017 drama Into the New World.

Jungkook’s activities:

On July 14, Jungkook will release Seven, a solo digital single. It's a summer song with summery vibes and an upbeat melody. Some speculate that the song's title, Seven, refers to the number of BTS members and tells a story about the group. On his forthcoming solo album, it is anticipated to be a pre-release track. It is likely to enter the US Billboard Hot 100 single chart as one of BTS's main vocalists. He is the sixth BTS member to launch a solo career. J-Hope, Jin, RM, Jimin, and Suga have previously released solo albums or songs. Already, Jungkook delivered a few solo songs during his BTS exercises. The official soundtrack for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Dreamers and collaboration tracks with American singer-songwriter and producer Charlie Puth, Left and Right in particular have climbed the Billboard charts.

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jimin tops June Individual Idol Brand Reputation Rankings; Jungkook, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo rank next

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat