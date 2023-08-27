Jungkook’s Seven crosses 500 million streams on Spotify; becomes fastest song by male artist to do so

Jungkook's Seven has been making the waves ever since the song was released. Seven marked BTS' Jungkook debut as a solo artist in the music industry. Recently, Seven crossed 500 million streams on Spotify. Seven is Jungkook's all-English single. Jungkook collaborated with American rapper Latto for this song. Seven becomes the fastest collaboration/song by a male artist and the second fastest overall in Spotify’s history to unlock this achievement.

Jungkook released Seven in July 2023

After much anticipation, fans were excited to know about BTS' Jungkook's solo debut which was announced on Weverse. Seven was released as a digital single on July 14 through Big Hit Music. It took only 43 days for Seven to achieve this feat. Seven surpassed Jungkook's featured song Left and Right by Charlie Puth and BTS' Butter, to unlock this new record. The song is currently at #2 in the most-streamed songs by K-pop acts after Cupid by FIFTY FIFTY. Seven is classified as a dance-pop record conveying someone wanting to spend all of their time with his/her lover. Seven was released as a clean as well as an explicit version. That one word made all the difference in the lyrics and the vibe of the song. Jungkook's Seven recently came under plagiarism fire by the composer of Fin.K.L's Time of Mask but all such allegations were denied and termed as false by Big Hit Music.

BTS' Jungkook’s Solo Projects

In 2018, Jungkook released Still With You, a self-produced song on the occasion of BTS' annual debut anniversary, FESTA. He also sang Stay Alive, a soundtrack for BTS-based webtoon 7Fates: Chakho produced by BTS' SUGA. Jungkook appeared as a featured artist on Charlie Puth’s Left and Right. He then released another self-produced song called My You celebrating FESTA 2022. Prior to the release of Seven, Still With You and My You were made available as official singles under his name on music streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music. Jungkook was also named as the global ambassador for Calvin Klein in March 2023.

He released and performed his single Dreamers alongside Qatari singer Fahad Al Kubaisi at the opening ceremony for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, setting a record for being the first Korean artist to sing and perform an official theme song for the World Cup.

