Jungkook's Seven: Plagiarism allegations against BTS member's song analyzed; Here's the results

BTS member Jungkook caught up in plagiarism accusations from a composer known as Yang Joon Young for his solo debut single Seven which took over the world with its refreshing sound. According to the composer, the song was plagiarized from a song called Time of Mask by Fin.K.L. On August 24, a Korean media outlet ran a thorough analysis to find out if the allegations were true or not.

On August 22, the composer on a phone call with the media outlet claimed, "Even though the keys of the songs are different, the scale used in a 4 bar section was the same". Yang Joon Young considered the four-bar system to conclude it as plagiarism which has prerequisites to it. If you match the keys of the two songs, the same instrument name will be uncovered. For the confirmation of plagiarism, the melody, harmony, and rhythm of the song are checked to find out whether the copyright infringement occurred or not. The area that became the subject of the problem according to the composer was 00:52-01:10 in the song Time of Mask and 00:55-01:03 in the single Seven. So the media outlet applied a few methods to find out if it was plagiarized or not. Seven is an Emaj major song and on the other hand, Time of Mask is a B♭m, looking at the keys it turned out that major and minor keys can not be matched.

Another method used to analyze Jungkook's Seven

However, they applied another method by changing Seven into a C key and the song Time to Mask into an Am Key and could not find any component that would overlap. In the next step keep Time to Mask on the Am key and change Seven to F key, to look at the melody more carefully. The notes at the beginning of the melody 'Doremi redo' were the same but the key signature changed and the melody could not be found the same simultaneously. The composer's claim ultimately was regarded as not persuasive, according to the analysis. In addition, the codes were employed differently, and also there was trouble locating the complementary rhythms, keys, and progressions.

