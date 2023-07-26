Jungkook's Seven Recording Film: Andrew Watt praises, producer Cirkut names BTS member chameleon; Watch

Jungkook of BTS dropped the Recording Film of his debut single Seven, on July 26. The singer shared his experience working with Andrew Watt, singing in English, his future goals, and more. BTS' Jungkook is seen giving the impression of a perfectionist to the Grammy-Winning producer as he tries for as long as possible to get the best results. Here are the Top 5 moments from the Seven Recording Film!

Andrew Watt called Jungkook a perfectionist

Jungkook happened to collaborate with Andrew Watt who had written and produced the song Seven. Andrew Watt was impressed by Jungkook's passion and enthusiasm for his work. Andrew Watt said that many singers complete the filming once they get the song right. Andrew Watt called Jungkook a perfectionist after looking at Jungkook's burning passion for music and willingness to keep singing to make the song as better as it could.

Jungkook was named as a Chameleon by Cirkut

Being a fantastic singer Jungkook received many compliments from the recording producers despite his nervousness working with Non-Korean producers. Music producer Cirkut spoke about how Jungkook's versatility impressed him as the BTS member was open to trying different styles and was not afraid to sing in another way. Adding to the compliments Cirkut called him a Chameleon who can mold into any kind of music style.

Jungkook's dream and future goals

The BTS maknae shared his future goals and how he wished people to like Seven. Seven is an upbeat summer song currently ruling the charts, the singer wished listeners to discover it naturally and enjoy it. He expressed his aim to be an artist who would make music in K-pop and Pop and jokingly added that he would love to conquer the two genres if he is able to. Jungkook amusingly added different genres he would do like classical to make the interview more fun. To achieve his dreams, Jungkook said, "I will follow my own compass".

Jungkook's experience from debut single Seven

The Seven Singer revealed that this project changed his life in a new direction. At first, he was utterly nervous to work with such big international producers. However, his love and passion for singing and making music got him through smoothly gaining compliments from the producers.

Jungkook's love for ARMYs

BTS are known to be artists who give back the love they receive in their own unique way. At every concert outro, the group shared a special note for the fans expressing their gratitude. Jungkook kept the same energy with his solo project as well. He added a message in the outro: "SPECIAL THANKS TO OUR BIGGEST VOICE, ARMY".

