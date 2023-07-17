Jungkook’s Seven surpasses 30 million streams on Spotify beating THIS record by Harry Styles' As It Was

BTS' Jungkook has made history on Spotify with his highly anticipated solo debut Seven. It reaches 30 million streams on Spotify within 2 days of its release. Additionally, the music video for Seven achieved another groundbreaking feat, reaching an astonishing two million likes on YouTube in a breathtakingly short span of one hour and fifty-eight minutes.

Seven by Jungkook becomes the fastest song by a male soloist to surpass 30 million streams on Spotify ever since its release. The feat was achieved within 2 days of its release beating the initially held record of Harry Styles’ As It Was. This accomplishment crowns Jungkook as the fastest K-pop soloist to achieve such a monumental feat, further cementing his influence and popularity. The release of his single Seven, featuring Latto, on July 14th propelled the song to the pinnacle of the iTunes charts in numerous countries. Additionally, the music video, starring Han So Hee, garnered an impressive number of views within just 24 hours.

Other international records

The success of Seven extended to Spotify, where it shattered several records. The song made its debut at No. 1 on Spotify's Global Top Songs chart, accumulating a staggering 15,995,378 filtered streams on its first day alone. He now joins the ranks of Taylor Swift, who holds the overall record. Only two songs in Spotify's history, Taylor Swift's Anti-Hero, and Lavender Haze, have achieved higher first-day streams than Seven. The success of Seven was not limited to Spotify alone.

In Korea, the song additionally claimed the top spot on Melon's Top 100 and debuted at No. 1 on Oricon's daily digital singles chart in Japan. Furthermore, Jungkook's Seven (featuring Latto) achieved an astounding feat by becoming the fastest K-pop artist to top the US iTunes chart, accomplishing this remarkable feat in just one hour and six minutes after its release. This achievement is particularly noteworthy as Jungkook surpassed his own group's record with BTS' song Take Two.

