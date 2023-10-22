Jungkook's TOO MUCH, SUNMI's STRANGER, ITZY's RINGO and more: Pick the best K-pop release this week

From Jungkook's collaboration with The Kid LAROI and Central Cee to SUNMI's STRANGER and ITZY's Japanese release RINGO, choose your best K-pop release of the week.

Written by Moumita Chakraborty Published on Oct 22, 2023   |  11:41 PM IST  |  8.6K
SUNMI, Jungkook: courtesy of SUNMI's Instagram, BIGHIT MUSIC

Key Highlight

From Jungkook's collaboration with The Kid LAROI and Central Cee to SUNMI's STRANGER and ITZY's Japanese release RINGO, October's third week saw dynamic and impressive releases throughout the week. Pick your favorite K-pop release. 

Best K-pop release this week 

October's third week, ending on the 22nd was filled with amazing releases by our K-pop idols. Once again they managed to showcase their talent and skills to us and we can't get enough of it. Jungkook's collaboration with The Kid LAROI and Central Cee became an instant hit as fans loved the music and the vibe of the song. ITZY came out with their Japanese release RINGO. SUNMI also set fans' hearts on fire with her enchanting comeback STRANGER. Pick your favorite K-pop release of the week. 

 

Credits: SUNMI's Instagram, BIGHIT MUSIC

