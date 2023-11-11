Jungkook's TSX stage show draws huge crowd; fans worried about BTS' 2025 reunion tour tickets running out

After BTS' Jungkook's legendary performance at the Times Square in New York City, one particular observation has worried fans all over. As soon as his NBC's The TODAY Show performance was over, his agency announced on November 8 that Jungkook will be holding a surprise event on November 10 in New York. Fans were taken aback by this sudden announcement. People started speculating about what this event could be and what it has in store.

Sudden activity around the TSX stage venue left fans wondering if Jungkook would perform at the event. Only thirty minutes before the start of the event it was revealed that the 3D singer will be performing there.

Jungkook's TSX stage performance drew huge crowd as people gathered in front of the venue to witness his super energetic performance and to catch a glimpse of the idol. It all makes sense why the fans were worried. The large number of people that gathered around the venue in such a short notice shows why fans are worried about his upcoming events. People were literally shocked to see this many people on the road.

The diversity of the audience present was the highlight of the event but what's hilariously funny for the fans to see is that because of Jungkook's popularity, they may face a shortage of BTS concert tickets when the group reunite in 2025. Some even said that they might not get tickets of any BTS shows since millions and millions of people will be eager to see the K-pop group live once again after they reunite. Some even wondered that it may take the BTS' reunion tour years to complete considering they have so many fans to attend to.

About Jungkook's GOLDEN

Jungkook released GOLDEN on November 3 with the title track Standing Next to You. His solo debut album is a masterpiece. Each track on the record speaks a different story altogether and makes you feel emotional to the core.

He will be holding a concert in Seoul on November 20 titled Golden Live On Stage. It will be streamed live. The album also includes his pre-release tracks Seven (clean and explicit version) and 3D. Watch Jungkook's full TSX stage performance below:

