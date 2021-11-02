Just In: 5 Korean members of ONF to enlist in the military together

ONF pose for the concept photo of 'POPPING'
ONF pose for the concept photo of 'POPPING' (Pic credit - WM Entertainment)
ONF has announced that all five of its Korean members will be enlisting in the military together. On November 2, ONF’s leaders Hyojin and J-Us shared handwritten letters in which they revealed that the group’s Korean members have decided to enlist in the mandatory military service at the same time, in order to minimize their hiatus. 

With the exception of U, who is Japanese and also the youngest (maknae) of the group, all of the other ONF members - Hyojin, J-Us, E-Tion, Wyatt, and MK will be enlisting at the end of this year. ONF's leaders Hyojin and J-Us revealed that the members deliberated this for a long time and after discussing it, the Korean members decided to enlist together so that they can meet fans sooner. They hope their feelings are conveyed to Fuses well (fandom name). Fans were duly shocked at the sudden news because on the same day member E-Tion hosted the music show, 'The Show'.

Most of the members are born in 1994 or 1995, which means they can finish their enlistment and be back together by the year 2023. Fans also applauded their decision to stick together no matter what. 

On August 9 at 2:30 pm IST, ONF released their summer pop-up album 'POPPING,' featuring a title track of the same name. ONF’s summer pop-up album, 'POPPING', topped the iTunes Worldwide Album Chart in 15 countries including Mexico, Australia, Russia, Japan, U.S., and more. Not just that, 'POPPING' topped the charts on major domestic music sites and also ranked high on domestic Twitter real-time trends and YouTube video rankings.

Credits: WM Entertainment


