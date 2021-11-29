Just In: All the members of aespa and MONSTA X test negative for Covid 19

MYs and MONBEBEs can have a huge sigh of relief as all the members of aespa and MONSTA X have tested negative for Covid 19. All members of MONSTA X are completely vaccinated and have promised to continue abiding by the government guidelines to ensure the artists' health and safety.

On November 29th, Starship Entertainment announced that all the members of MONSTA X got themselves tested as one of the staff members has tested positive for Covid 19. The said staff is currently under self-quarantine, and fortunately, all the other staff members were tested negative for Covid 19. On the other hand, SM Entertainment announced that the other three members (Karina, Winter and Ningning) have tested negative for Covid 19.

For those unversed, aespa members returned to South Korea on November 28, however, all members except Giselle had to be held at the airport upon their arrival due to exhibiting Covid 19 like symptoms. Karina, Winter, and Ningning were released and sent home after all three members tested negative for Covid 19 through PCR testing.

Winter, Karina and Ningning, all individually took to DearU Bubble to reassure their fans that their Covid 19 test results came back negative after they were tested at the airport due to cold symptoms and they are fine. aespa recently returned from the United States after attending the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

