Just In: ASTRO’s JinJin postpones scheduled events due to poor physical condition

On the evening of February 5th, JinJin visited the hospital due to poor physical condition and took a rest after treatment, but he did not get better, so he visited the hospital again in the early morning of the 6th to conduct a detailed examination.

The management company said, "Therefore, we inform you that the ED LIVE Artist Class scheduled for February 6th and the fan signing event to commemorate the release of JinJin & Rocky's (ASTRO) 1st Mini Album 'Restore' will be postponed." The agency said, “We will inform you about whether to proceed with future schedules after monitoring Jinjin’s health.

We sincerely apologize to the fans who have been waiting for the schedule scheduled for today.” Meanwhile, JinJin released their new song 'Let's Breathe' on the 17th of last month with ASTRO member Rocky.

<The following is the full text of Fantagio's official position>

“Hello.

This is Fantagio.

On the evening of the 5th, JinJin visited the hospital due to poor physical condition and took a rest after treatment, but it did not get better. got an opinion. Accordingly, ED LIVE Artist Class scheduled for 12PM today, JinJin & Rocky (ASTRO) 1st Mini Album scheduled to be held at 4:30PM. We inform you that the fan signing event to commemorate the release has been postponed. We will inform you about the future schedule after monitoring JinJin's health. We sincerely apologize to the fans who have been waiting for today's schedule, and we will put the artist's health first and do our best for the artist's speedy recovery.”

