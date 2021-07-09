Just In: ATEEZ's San has tested Positive for Covid 19 & is currently Asymptomatic

This comes a day after all the members tested Negative against the virus! Read on to find out.

ATEEZ's label, KQ Entertainment released an official statement confirming that ATEEZ's San tested positive for Covid 19. They mentioned that ATEEZ member San was notified of asymptomatic confirmation of Covid-19 on the afternoon of the 9th. Originally on the 8th, it was announced that all the ATEEZ members tested negative for Covid-19. KQ Entertainment also informed that all the members have suspended their future promotional activities and will strictly follow the quarantine rules!

Previously, ATEEZ members entered self-quarantine after an external staff member had tested positive for Covid-19. They had gotten tested pre-emptively and entered self-quarantine as a safety measure. Member Yunho underwent another test after being confirmed as negative, as he went to film for Channel A's 'Urban Fisherman 3'. Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yeosang, Wooyoung, and Jongho were also notified of their negative results.

It is truly heartbreaking to see our favourite artists suffering from Covid-19 and having to cancel their scheduled promotions and events. We recommend our fans to tune into KBS' Imitation to watch ATEEZ members San, Seonghwa, Jongho and Yunho and cheer for him and wish for his speedy recovery. Imitation airs on KBS every Friday at 7:40 pm IST.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: ATEEZ to feature in '2021 Pepsi x Starship K Pop Campaign'; Wooyoung immortalised as a webtoon character?

What is your message for San? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Credits :KQ Entertainment

Share your comment ×