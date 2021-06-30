WATCH: JUST B make their mark in K Pop with powerful debut album JUST BURN’s title track DAMAGE

Check out the group's debut title track and know more about JUST B, here.

Rookie group JUST B, comprising six members, made their long-awaited debut today, on June 30, 2021. The group’s debut date was announced at the start of this month, and it caught the attention of many K-Pop fans as five out of six members were previously seen before in audition/reality programs. Their debut mini-album JUST BURN was released today along with the music video of the intense title track, DAMAGE.

In the music video for DAMAGE, the boys show their intense charms in three settings, a rugby match, exercising in a gym, and dancing in red-colored suits in a lit up wrestling ring while it rains. The lyrics, composition and production of the song is done by B.A.P’s Bang Yong Guk, which makes each member’s talent shine in their own light. Aside from the powerful beats, the song has a deep message of the boys’ trying to break free from a chaotic reality, suggesting that one should fight against the chaos.

Watch the debut title track DAMAGE by JUST B here:

JUST B is made of Geonu, Lim Jimin, DY, Sangwoo, Bain, and JM. While Geonu and JM were seen on Mnet’s reality show I-Land, other members were all seen in other SBS an dMBC shows. The only member who wasn’t seen anywhere before his debut is Sangwoo.

In today’s press conference, Geonu shared that I-Land still feels like a dream to him and that he’s glad to finally make his debut to meet ENHYPEN members and others. JM, another former I-Land contestant, shared that he thinks it’ll be great if both the group could work together in the future!

