Just In: BIG HIT MUSIC denies BTS' leader RM's dating rumours

BTS’ agency has spoken up about dating rumours involving RM. A YouTube channel posted a video on December 30 claiming to show evidence of BTS’ RM being in a relationship with a wealthy woman of the same age since 2019. In response to the rumours, BIG HIT MUSIC curtly denied the dating rumours as 'not true' without any further explanation.

Earlier this week, BIG HIT MUSIC denied BTS' maknae member Jungkook's dating news with actress Lee Yoo Bi. Lee Yoo Bi's agency too denied the dating news calling it 'groundless' and stating that they have never met and don't know each other at all. She knew Suga a long time back but wasn't in touch with him now. The dating rumours were alleged by a famous Korean YouTuber who claimed that Lee Yoo Bi is a fan of Jungkook and posts 'purple hearts' on her Instagram account as well. They have been wearing matching outfits and bracelets and their siblings follow each other on social media as well.

A couple of days back, HYBE shared a detailed statement confirming that they will be taking legal action against malicious commenters and other individuals attacking their artists - BTS, SEVENTEEN, TXT, NU’EST, and ENHYPEN. Previously BTS' V also shared that he plans to take legal action against the said YouTube content creator. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

