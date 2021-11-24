Just In: BLACKPINK’s Lisa tests positive for COVID 19; YG Entertainment releases statement

Since returning from her trip to the United States, BLACKPINK’s Lisa tested positive for COVID-19 on November 24. The other members, namely Jennie, Rosé and Jisoo, who were recently in contact with her, are waiting for the results. While the fans are worried for Lisa, we hope for her speedy recovery!

Here is YG Entertainment’s full statement:

“This is YG Entertainment. BLACKPINK’s Lisa received test results that confirm her as positive for COVID-19 this afternoon on November 24.

The other 3 members of BLACKPINK have not yet been deemed as close contacts but as soon as Lisa received positive test results, they underwent the PCR test and are waiting for the results. The company will share the relevant news accurately and quickly and have been following the directions of the health authorities at a strict level.

In the future as well, we will not spare any expense to place the health of our artists and the staff around them first. We will quickly inform you again if there are changes to the situation.”

Lisa released her first solo album 'LALISA' in October and has been actively promoting. 'MONEY' included in this album entered the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and the music video also received a lot of attention, with over 300 million views on YouTube.

Recently, YG Entertainment opened a dance academy in Lisa’s hometown, i.e. Buriram, Thailand, as a way to allow 730 students of Nonsuwan Pittayakom School to use the newly remodeled complex cultural space and multimedia room. Lisa also sent in a video message, cheering on the students to pursue their dreams and to use the space to do so. With such a sweet gesture, she has further melted the hearts of BLINKS all over the world!

