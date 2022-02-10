Just In: Block B’s P.O to enlist for mandatory military service on March 28

An entertainment official pointed out on February 10th, "P.O recently applied for the Marine Corps and was accepted. He plans to enlist on March 28." Born in 1993, P.O is 29 years old this year. He has always thought about his enlistment and expressed his intention to enlist in the Marines, and recently applied and proudly passed, leaving his fans for a while for his military duty. He plans to follow a set schedule until he enlists.

His agency, Artist Company said, “P.O volunteered to join the Marines with his own doctor. Due to COVID-9, the location and time of his enlistment will not be disclosed.”

P.O, who debuted as a member of Block B in 2011, has been actively promoting music as a unit and a group. He broadened his spectrum with his acting by participating in dramas such as 'Temperature of Love', 'Love Alert', 'Boyfriend' and 'Hotel Del Luna'. He also showed his true value in variety shows. He is active as a regular member of 'New Journey to the West' and 'Great Escape' series and 'Amazing Saturday'.

In October of last year, they established a new nest in the Artist Company, headed by actors Jung Woo Sung and Lee Jung Jae. Block B is a South Korean boy group created by Cho PD in 2011. It consists of seven members: Taeil, B-Bomb, Jaehyo, U-Kwon, Park Kyung, Zico, and P.O. Block B is currently managed by KQ Entertainment.

