Just In: THE BOYZ’s rapper Sunwoo tested positive for COVID-19

On March 3rd, IST Entertainment, the agency, announced through an official statement, "THE BOYZ's Sunwoo has been diagnosed with COVID-19." They continued, "On March 2nd, Sunwoo, a member of THE BOYZ, had symptoms after a family acquaintance confirmed the diagnosis, so he had symptoms and proceeded with the kit and we were notified.”

In addition, "Sunwoo plans to concentrate on treatment until midnight on March 9, the quarantine period for COVID-19 ordered by the health authorities after being confirmed, and inform you that there are currently no special symptoms other than a mild sore throat and cough." We apologize and we will do our best to support the artist's health so that he can recover quickly."

THE BOYZ debuted on December 6, 2017 with the lead single ‘Boy’ from their debut EP ‘The First’. The group is composed of Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, New, Q, Ju Haknyeon, Sunwoo and Eric, and previously Hwall until his departure from the group in October 2019.

On January 24, 2022, IST Entertainment announced that member Eric tested positive for COVID-19. On January 26, member Younghoon also tested positive. On January 27, members Hyunjae and Ju Haknyeon also resulted positive. On January 30, member Sangyeon also tested positive.

Sunwoo is currently taking necessary measures according to the guidelines of the quarantine authorities. Meanwhile, THE BOYZ, to which Sunwoo belongs, released the OST sound source and music video for the webtoon 'Level Up Alone' on March 2nd.

