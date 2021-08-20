Just In: BTS confirms the cancellation of their postponed 'Map Of The Soul' world tour

ARMY, we have a piece of heartbreaking news for you. On August 20, Big Hit Music and BTS released an official statement to announce that the highly-anticipated 'Map Of The Soul' world tour has now been officially cancelled! In their statement, they explained that due to the changing circumstances, the magnum opus tour had to be cancelled.

BTS’ 'Map of the Soul' world tour was originally scheduled to kick off in April 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the group was ultimately forced to postpone the entire tour. In April of last year, Big Hit Music announced that they planned to reschedule the tour, but due to the changing circumstances, beyond their control, the agency was forced to take drastic measures. Now, over a year after they first announced its postponement, BTS has officially cancelled their 'Map of the Soul' world tour.

Big Hit Music sincerely apologised to ARMY and announced that fans who had booked their tickets for the concerts will soon receive an email from their original point of purchase regarding refunds. Not just that, they also revealed that they are working to prepare a viable schedule and performance format that can meet ARMY's expectations, and will update on this soon. We cannot wait to see what BTS has in store for us!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS, IU and Song Joong Ki bag major wins at the 2021 Brand Of The Year awards

What are your thoughts on this? Share them with Pinkvilla in the comments below.