Just In: BTS nominated for American Music Awards in THESE categories

It’s official! BTS has been nominated at the American Music Awards for the fourth year in a row, and this time, they’re making history for Asian artists everywhere! BTS is nominated in the 'Favorite Duo or Group Pop/Rock' once again, 'Favorite Pop Song' for 'Butter' and 'Artist Of The Year' category. The AMAs are set to air on Sunday, November 21 live on ABC from 8 pm to 11 pm ET.

So far, BTS has won 'Favorite Social Artist,' a category that will not be offered this year, three times. They took home awards for 'Tour of the Year' in 2019, and 'Favorite Duo or Group Pop/Rock' in 2019 and 2020. In the 'Artist Of The Year' category, BTS are up against Ariana Grande, Drake, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, and The Weeknd. BTS are the first Asian artists in the history of the AMAs to be nominated in this category, so even if they don’t take home the trophy, they’ve already set the bar very high!

Meanwhile, The Grammy season has officially begun, and BTS is diving in! This year, the super septet has officially submitted their smash summer hit 'Butter' for the category 'Best Pop Duo/Group.' Although 'Butter' is the first BTS song to be submitted for nomination this year, it might not be the last!

In this category, 'Butter' will be going head to head with 'Mood' by 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior, 'Kiss Me More' by Doja Cat featuring SZA, 'Without You' by The Kid LAROI and Miley Cyrus, and 'Rumors' by Lizzo featuring Cardi B. As always, the competition is fierce, but BTS never backs away from a challenge!

