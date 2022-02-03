Just In: ‘Cinderella and the Four Knights’ star Jung Il Woo tests positive for COVID-19

On February 3rd, Jung Il Woo's agency said, "Actor Jung Il Woo was diagnosed with COVID-19." The agency explained, "After filming for 'SNL Korea' on January 30th and 31st, we received a call that a confirmed case had occurred among the staff, and we conducted a PCR test and received a confirmed diagnosis soon after."

They added, "Jung Il Woo has completed the 3rd vaccination and has no major symptoms." They also said, "We canceled all future schedules today after being confirmed, and We will do my best for treatment and recovery according to the guidelines of the quarantine authorities."

Jung Il Woo is a South Korean actor. He is best known for his roles in the sitcom ‘Unstoppable High Kick’ (2006), and the television dramas ‘The Return of Iljimae’ (2009), ‘49 Days’ (2011), ‘Cool Guys, Hot Ramen’ (2011), ‘Moon Embracing the Sun’ (2012) and ‘Cinderella with Four Knights’ (2016).

In 2017, Jung Il Woo starred in ‘Gon Rak Game Ma Ya’ (also known as Love and Lies), making him the first Korean actor to land a leading role in a Thailand drama. The drama emerged as a local sensation, and led to a rise of popularity for Jung in the country. In 2019, Jung starred in the historical action drama ‘Haechi’. This marked his first project after enlistment. In 2021, Jung Il-woo played the lead role in the historical drama - ‘Bossam: Steal the Fate’.

