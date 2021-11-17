Just In: Former Lovelyz's Lee Mi Joo signs an exclusive contract with Antenna

Lovelyz’s Mijoo has signed an exclusive contract with Antenna! On November 17, Antenna confirmed the news stating that they will provide unsparing support so that Lee Mijoo can unleash her flair and talent to the fullest. They requested fans to shower love and support to Mijoo, who is all set to make a fresh start.

Lee Mijoo also expressed her happiness in collaborating with the agency for her future solo activities and stated that she resonates with the company's motto - "good people, good music, and good smiles" which coincides with the picture she wants to draw. She requested fans to look forward to her solo activities. Mijoo debuted as a member of Lovelyz under Woollim Entertainment in 2014. Earlier this month, it was announced that she, along with six of her teammates, would leave Woollim Entertainment after their contracts expired on November 16, 2021.

Founded by Yoo Hee Yeol, Antenna houses stars including Sam Kim, Kwon Jin Ah, Lee Jin Ah, Jung Seung Hwan, Jukjae, and more. Yoo Jae Suk, who has worked with Mijoo on programs including 'The Sixth Sense' and 'How Do You Play?' also signed with Antenna in July of this year. She has officially become labelmates with 'Nation's MC' and popular talk show host Yoon Jae Suk. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

