Just In: 'Hospital Playlist' star Shin Hyun Been & Kep1er's Xiao Ting & Mashiro diagnosed with Covid 19

Some bad news from the Korean entertainment world! 'Hospital Playlist' star Shin Hyun Been and Kep1er's Xiao Ting and Mashiro have been diagnosed with Covid 19. WAKEONE Entertainment and Swing Entertainment confirmed that Kep1er members Xiao Ting and Mashiro tested positive for asymptomatic Covid 19.

They revealed that on December 5, due to the on-site staff’s positive diagnosis for Covid 19, all the group members and staff were preemptively tested for Covid 19 and received negative tests. Since then, they have mandated regular PCR testing as a measure for the health and safety of their artists and staff. In the process, Xiao Ting and Mashiro were notified of positive results for their Covid 19 tests. Other Kep1er members have tested negative without any signs or symptoms of infection such as fever or respiratory disease. All related staff have also been notified of negative results. Currently, Kep1er has cancelled all scheduled events.

Also, 'Hospital Playlist' star Shin Hyun Been has tested positive for Covid 19. She was notified that she's been in close contact with the positive case and immediately took a PCR test, which confirmed her diagnosis. She has already completed the second dose of vaccine in September and is regularly testing for her schedule. She is in self-quarantine and has cancelled all her scheduled events. We wish them a speedy recovery. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

