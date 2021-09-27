Just in: HYBE and Mnet announce ‘I-LAND 2’ with plans to debut a new girl group

HYBE and Mnet have once again joined hands to welcome the next happening girl group of this generation. On September 27, Mnet launched the global audition program for its upcoming reality show ‘I-LAND 2’ taking place from September 27 noon KST to October 10 midnight KST. The age group for the same is females born between the years 2000 and 2009.

The program poses a question of, ‘Who am I’ in front of viewers as the journey of the group formed on the first edition of the show ‘I-LAND’ is revealed. The outstanding achievements of ENHYPEN are run through as their 1.2 million album sales, 4 Rookie of the Year awards, No.1 spot on the Oricon Monthly Album Chart as well as No.18 on Billboard 200 are proudly presented.

The next project goes on the floor as a girl group is called for a global audition in order to ‘Find Your I’. For the girls with ‘unlimited potential’ in the categories of vocals, rap or dance, a real-time video call audition has been slated between the said dates as they can take part in their walk to becoming a K-pop star.

This new girl group will be under the management of BELIFT LAB just like ENHYPEN. After contesting from the label’s official website, on clearing the first round, they will be able to participate in in-person auditions in South Korea, Japan, Vietnam, Australia, Thailand, and the United States.

‘I-LAND 2’ will be broadcasted in the first half of 2022.

