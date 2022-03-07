Just In: HyunA, ASTRO’s Moonbin and Sanha contract COVID-19 after experiencing mild symptoms

On March 7, P Nation confirmed that their artist, HyunA tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier, she experienced mild fever and headache so she took both the rapid antigen as well as PCR test and they came back positive. The agency confirmed that the artist is also double vaccinated. As a result of the result, all her scheduled events have been cancelled till she gets better.

HyunA is a South Korean singer-songwriter, rapper and model. She debuted as a member of the girl group Wonder Girls in February 2007. After leaving the ensemble shortly after, HyunA subsequently left JYP Entertainment and joined the girl group 4Minute, under Cube Entertainment. 4Minute debuted in June 2009 and went on to become one of the most popular girl groups in the country. In 2010, HyunA began a solo career with a style she described as ‘performance-oriented music’. Her solo debut single ‘Change’ charted at number-two on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart.

In 2018, HyunA ended her contract with Cube Entertainment after several internal conflicts, and signed with Psy's P Nation the following year. Her first digital single under P Nation ‘Flower Shower’ became her seventh top-ten entry on the US Billboard World Digital Song Sales. In 2021, Hyuna released her seventh extended play ‘I'm Not Cool’.

ASTRO’s company, Fantagio Entertainment also confirmed that ASTRO’s Moonbin and Sanha also contracted COVID-19. Earlier, Moonbin experienced cold and some other mild symptoms and after taking the antigen as well as PCR test. Sanha also took the test as he was in constant close quarters with Moonbin and tested positive soon after. Moonbin is still experiencing mild symptoms while Sanha is asymptomatic. Due to the results, their upcoming fan meeting details are currently unclear and the company will be confirming the details later.

On September 14, 2020, Moon Bin and Sanha debuted as Astro's first sub-unit Moonbin & Sanha with the release of their debut EP, ‘In-Out’ along with its lead single, ‘Bad Idea’. The unit received their first music show win from The Show eight days later, becoming the fastest sub-unit to receive a first music show win.

