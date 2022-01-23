Just In: iKON's Jinhwan, Yunhyeong & Donghyuk test positive for COVID 19; Group temporarily halts activities

On January 23, YG Entertainment announced that three iKON members Jinhwan, Yunhyeong and Donghyuk have tested positive for COVID 19 after exhibiting mild cold symptoms. Although the entire group immediately halted all activities and went into self-quarantine as a precautionary measure, the other three members Bobby, Junhoe, and Chanwoo have since tested negative for the virus.

YG Entertainment confirmed that iKON members Jinhwan, Donghyuk and Yunhyeong experienced mild cold symptoms, so they used COVID 19 self-test kits to test themselves, and their initial results were positive. Afterwards, all of the iKON members immediately halted their scheduled activities and underwent PCR testing, and while individually isolating themselves in self-quarantine, Bobby, Ju-ne, and Chanwoo’s results came back negative, and the remaining three members were ultimately confirmed to have COVID 19.

YG Entertainment assured iKONIC that they will not only show unsparing support for Kim Jinhwan, Song Yunhyeong, and Kim Donghyuk’s speedy recovery, but also the health and safety of all their artists. Additionally, they will diligently cooperate with health authorities’ epidemiological surveillance while taking all measures necessary to prevent the spread of COVID 19. We wish Donghyuk, Jinhwan and Yunhyeong a speedy recovery!

The magnificent celebration of K-world culminates with The HallyuTalk Awards, watch here.

ALSO READ: 2PM’s Jun.K, iKON’s Jinhwan, Baek A Yeon and more cast as leads in radio themed play ‘ON AIR’

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.