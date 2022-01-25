Just In: iKON's Junhoe and TREASURE's Yoshi test positive for COVID 19

Sad news for iKONICs and TEUMEs as two more YG artists fall prey to the deadly COVID 19 virus! On January 23, iKON members Jinhwan, Yunhyeong, and Donghyuk tested positive for the virus, and the day after that, WINNER member Lee Seung Hoon was also diagnosed with COVID 19.

On January 25, YG Entertainment confirmed in a statement that iKON's Junhoe and TREASURE's Yoshi have tested positive for the virus. Koo Junhoe underwent PCR testing on January 22 and received negative results. However, two days later on January 24, he had a mild sore throat and was re-examined, and he was diagnosed with COVID-19 on January 25. TREASURE member Yoshi, whose PCR test results came out positive, will also be self-quarantined and treated at home.

Both Junhoe and Yoshi have got their COVID-19 vaccinations and are currently in good health. YG Entertainment also assured fans that they will continue to conduct COVID-19 tests on artists and staff members, regardless of whether they were in close contact with those who tested positive or not while disinfecting the entire office. They also assured fans that they will take all necessary measures to restore the health of their confirmed artists and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

