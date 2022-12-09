Just In: Jinni terminates contract with JYP Entertainment and leaves NMIXX

On December 9th, JYP Entertainment announced through a notice, "Jinni, who has been with NMIXX , will leave her team due to her personal circumstances and terminate her exclusive contract." Accordingly, NMIXX continues its activities with six members: Lily, Haewon, Seolyun, Bayi, Jiwoo, and Gyujin.

JYP Entertainment said, "We apologize for causing concern to many fans with the sudden news. We hope for lots of encouragement for Genie, who has embarked on a new path, and NSWER's warm support for the six members who will be walking toward their dreams with a more mature image. Meanwhile, NMIXX released the second single 'ENTWURF' in September and worked as the title song 'DICE'.

About NMIXX:

NMIXX is a South Korean girl group formed by SQU4D, a sub-label of JYP Entertainment. The group is composed of six members: Lily, Haewon, Sullyoon, Bae, Jiwoo, and Kyujin. The group debuted on February 22, 2022, with their single album Ad Mare. Originally a septet, Jinni departed from the group on December 9, 2022.

[Hereinafter, the full text of JYP Entertainment's notice]

"Hello, this is JYP Entertainment.

Jinni, who has been with NMIXX for a while, has to leave the team and terminate her exclusive contract due to her personal circumstances. We apologize for causing concern to many fans with the sudden news. As a result, we inform you that future schedules related to NMIXX will continue with a 6-member group.

We ask for lots of encouragement for Ginny as she embarks on her new path, and we ask for warm support from NSWER members for her 6 members who will walk towards her dream with her more grown image. We apologize once again to the fans who have sent us a lot of support.

Thank you"

