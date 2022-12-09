Just In: Jinni terminates contract with JYP Entertainment and leaves NMIXX
JYP Entertainment released an official statement regarding Jinni leaving the group NMIXX as well as the company. Read ahead to know more.
On December 9th, JYP Entertainment announced through a notice, "Jinni, who has been with NMIXX, will leave her team due to her personal circumstances and terminate her exclusive contract." Accordingly, NMIXX continues its activities with six members: Lily, Haewon, Seolyun, Bayi, Jiwoo, and Gyujin.
JYP Entertainment's statement:
JYP Entertainment said, "We apologize for causing concern to many fans with the sudden news. We hope for lots of encouragement for Genie, who has embarked on a new path, and NSWER's warm support for the six members who will be walking toward their dreams with a more mature image. Meanwhile, NMIXX released the second single 'ENTWURF' in September and worked as the title song 'DICE'.
About NMIXX:
NMIXX is a South Korean girl group formed by SQU4D, a sub-label of JYP Entertainment. The group is composed of six members: Lily, Haewon, Sullyoon, Bae, Jiwoo, and Kyujin. The group debuted on February 22, 2022, with their single album Ad Mare. Originally a septet, Jinni departed from the group on December 9, 2022.
[Hereinafter, the full text of JYP Entertainment's notice]
"Hello, this is JYP Entertainment.
Jinni, who has been with NMIXX for a while, has to leave the team and terminate her exclusive contract due to her personal circumstances. We apologize for causing concern to many fans with the sudden news. As a result, we inform you that future schedules related to NMIXX will continue with a 6-member group.
We ask for lots of encouragement for Ginny as she embarks on her new path, and we ask for warm support from NSWER members for her 6 members who will walk towards her dream with her more grown image. We apologize once again to the fans who have sent us a lot of support.
Thank you"
ALSO READ: Quiz: Choose some fun games and we’ll reveal which BTS member will join you for a fun date
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat