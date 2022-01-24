JUST IN: INFINITE’s vocalist Sungjong leaves Woollim Entertainment after 13 years

Woollim Entertainment announced, "INFINITE’s Sungjong, who has been with us for the past 13 years, has decided to end our management work and support each other's future at their respective seats." They continued, "I express my sincere gratitude to Sungjong and we would like to thank the fans for always sending us unwavering love.

Lee Sungjong also directly announced through his social media, "Leaving Woollim Entertainment after a long time and will be taking on a new challenge."

He said, "I am grateful to CEO Lee Joong Yeop and the Woollim family who have always been by my side during difficult times, who smiled with us when we were happy, mourned with us when we were sad, for 13 years from when we were trainees until now. Also, INSPIRIT, who always gives infinite love, and to my members always thank you and I love you." He continued, "I will definitely repay the fans' love through various activities as Infinite's member Lee Sungjong."

Woollim currently includes Infinite Nam Woohyun, Lee Su Jeong from Lovelyz, Kwon Eunbi, Golden Child, Rocket Punch, and DRIPPIN.

INFINITE is a South Korean boy band formed in 2010 by Woollim Entertainment. The group is composed of Sungkyu, Dongwoo, Woohyun, Sungyeol, L, Sungjong and previously Hoya until his departure in August 2017.

Infinite debuted in 2010 with their EP ‘First Invasion’. Their first full album, ‘Over the Top’, was released in July 2011. Their EP ‘New Challenge’, released in March 2013, sold over 160,000 copies in South Korea alone and was one of the best-selling albums of 2013.

