Just In: Jessi leaves P NATION post expiration of contract; Agency releases statement

On July 6, a representative of P NATION announced, "Jessi's exclusive contract with our company has recently expired. We sincerely thank those who have given Jessi a lot of love and attention over the years.”

They continued, “As the first artist of P NATION, Jessi, who has been with P NATION from the beginning to the present, has established herself as an artist loved by more fans through her passion and unremitting efforts. Furthermore, to see the progress and achievements became a positive and enjoyable stimulus for all other artists of the company.” In addition, "We would like to thank the many fans who care for Jessi, and we ask for your continued warm encouragement and support."

Jessi originally debuted in South Korea in 2005 and temporarily was part of the hip hop group Uptown in 2006. Following the end of her contract with YMC, she later moved to PSY's record label P NATION in 2019 as the first artist signed under the label, where she continued her solo career. Several of her solo and collaborative singles have been commercially successful, with five Top 10 entries in the Gaon Digital Chart, including her highest-charting solo single ‘Nunu Nana’ and the chart-topping single ‘Don't Touch Me’ as part of the Refund Sisters.

Jessi is a prominent presence in Korean variety programs. She achieved mainstream popularity as part of the first season of Mnet hip hop competition show ‘Unpretty Rapstar’, where she placed second. She also served as a judge in competition shows 'High School Rapper' and 'Cap-teen', as well as a host in her own YouTube talk show with SBS, ‘Jessi's Showterview’. She is also notable for her regular appearances in programs with comedian Yoo Jae Suk, such as guest appearances in ‘Running Man’ and ‘Hangout with Yoo’, as well as being a series regular in 'Sixth Sense'.

