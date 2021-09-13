Just In: Kim Seon Ho and Girls' Generation's YoonA CONFIRMED to star in new rom com film '2 O’Clock Date'

On September 13, it was announced that Kim Seon Ho and Girls' Generation's YoonA will be starring in the upcoming film '2 O’Clock Date'. '2 O’Clock Date' is a romantic comedy about a woman with a big secret and a man who lives on the above floor. The sweet movie follows the story of what happens when the two neighbours end up meeting every day.

'Date at 2 PM' will be directed by Lee Sang Geun, who previously directed YoonA’s hit film 'EXIT.' It is set to begin filming in March 2022. Although YoonA and Kim Seon Ho met as co-MCs of the “2020 MBC Music Festival,” this will be their first time acting together. Also, it is believed that Kim Seon Ho expressed his interest to appear in the movie as soon as he read the scenario.

Kim Seon Ho is certainly the man of the moment! The talented actor who is currently headlining tvN's romantic-comedy drama 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' opposite Shin Min Ah is inundated with exciting offers. Earlier this month, Kim Seon Ho received the casting offer for Park Hoon Jung's 'Sad Tropics' and is in the middle of coordinating the details. In response to the news, SALT Entertainment clarified that Kim Seon Ho is positively reviewing the casting offer.

If Kim Seon Ho decides to accept this offer, this will be his first movie. Kim Seon Ho intends to wrap up shooting his current drama 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' sometime in October to November and start filming the 'Sad Tropics' without taking a break. Well, we aren't complaining at all.

