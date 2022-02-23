Just In: Lee Sang Yeob contracts COVID-19; first episode of ‘Sixth Sense 3’ to postponed to THIS date

According to a report on February 23rd, the tvN entertainment program 'Six Sense 3' PD and Lee Sang Yeob were diagnosed with COVID-19. They were recently diagnosed with COVID-19 in a PCR test and are in self-quarantine. Both were reported to be in good health. The first broadcast of 'The Sixth Sense 3' has been postponed by one week due to the confirmed COVID-19 of the production crew and cast members. Originally scheduled to air on March 11, the first broadcast was postponed to March 18.

'Sixth Sense' is an unpredictable variety show that finds a fake that is more real than the real thing hidden in the real thing. Yoo Jae Suk, Oh Nara, Lee Sang Yeob, Jeon So Min, Jessie, and Mi Joo have been loved by viewers for their chemistry and a feast of fakes that are more real than the real ones.

Jeon So Min will not participate in season 3. Jeon So Min, who suffered a foot injury in her personal schedule and underwent surgery, has inevitably decided to drop out of season 3 because her scheduled drama filming was delayed due to an injury and she was unable to coordinate her schedule.

Lee Sang Yeob is best known for starring in the sitcom ‘Living Among the Rich’ (2011–12), the melodrama ‘The Innocent Man’ (2012), the period drama ‘Jang Ok-jung, Living by Love’ (2013), and the fantasy drama ‘While You Were Sleeping’ (2017). Lee Sang Yeob was cast in his first leading role in the weekend drama ‘A Little Love Never Hurts’ (2013). He recently gained immense recognition for portraying the role of Yoon Gyu Jin in the weekend drama ‘Once Again’ (2020).

