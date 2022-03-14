Just In: Members of Red Velvet, Oh My Girl and PENTAGON test positive for COVID-19

On March 14, SM Entertainment confirmed that Red Velvet’s upcoming concert will be cancelled as Irene, Joy and Yeri tested positive for COVID-19. SM Entertainment revealed, "Irene, Joy, and Yeri tested positive after using the self-test kit so all the members took PCR tests." The results came back this past weekend and the three members immediately halted their scheduled events. Fortunately, the three members don't have any particular symptoms, and Wendy and Seulgi have tested negative.

'The ReVe Festival 2022: Prologue' was originally scheduled for March 19th and 20th. All tickets will be fully refunded and SM Entertainment will keep a new date and venue for the concert once the members are fully recovered and healthy but until then, it is all about nursing their artists back to health.

WM Entertainment revealed that Oh MYy Girl’s Arin tested positive for COVID-19 and has halted all schedules in accordance with the guidelines of the quarantine authorities. Below is the official statement:-

“Hello, this is WM Entertainment. We would like to inform you that OH MY GIRl’s Arin has tested positive for COVID-19. She tested positive after conducting a self-diagnosis kit on March 13 and immediately proceeded with a PCR test, which confirmed positive on the morning of March 14. She has completed the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and has suspended all scheduled activities in order to take the necessary measures according to the guidelines of the quarantine authorities. We will do our best to support the artists so that they can focus on treatment as the safety and health of our artists are our top priority. Thank you.”

At the same time, Cube Entertainment also revealed that PENTAGON members Yeo One and Wooseok tested positive for COVID-19, after which all their upcoming events and schedules were cancelled. Here is the official statement:-

“Hello, this is Cube Entertainment.

Today on March 14th, Pentagon members Yeo One and Wooseok tested positive for COVID-19. Yeo One and Wooseok turned out positive after using the self-test kit. Following the PCR tests, they were confirmed positive for COVID-19 on the morning of March 14th. Yeo One and Wooseok are twice vaccinated and they stopped all activities. They are currently following the measures directed by the health care authorities. As a result, Woosek will sit out the filming of KBS2's 'Immortal Songs' episode scheduled to take place today. We will continue to do our best to ensure our artists' health and safety by adhering to the health authorities' guidelines.

Thank you."

ALSO READ: Experimental music in K-Pop: A well thought out creation or noisy mess featuring Billlie, NMIXX and more

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the news? Let us know in the comments below.