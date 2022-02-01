Just In: MOMOLAND’s JooE, DRIPPIN’s Yunseong and Changuk test positive for COVID 19

MLD Entertainment, the management company, said on February 1st, "JooE was diagnosed with COVID-19. On January 31st, she had a low fever, so she underwent a PCR test, and was confirmed on February 1st."

Continuing, "JooE has completed the second vaccination. Currently, JooE has only mild symptoms and is undergoing quarantine treatment. Since then, all scheduled activities have been canceled and measures are being taken according to the guidelines of the quarantine authorities." Finally, they promised, "We will thoroughly comply with the guidelines of the quarantine authorities and do our best for the health and safety of our artists."

On February 1st, Woollim Entertainment, the management company, said, "DRIPPIN members Hwang Yunseong and Joo Changuk were diagnosed with COVID-19 this morning." The agency said, "They tested negative on the morning of January 31, but had symptoms of a sore throat, so an additional PCR test was performed and it was positive on the morning of February 1st. Accordingly, we are suspending all activities and taking necessary measures in accordance with the guidelines of the quarantine authorities.”

"Currently, Hwang Yunseong and Joo Changuk have mild sore throat symptoms, and Lee Hyeop and Cha Junho, who tested positive on January 31st, are also in quarantine. Kim Dongyoon, Kim Minseo, Alex and related staff are in self-quarantine, and we plan to continue PCR testing and self-kit check in consideration of the incubation period.”

