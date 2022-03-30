Just In: MONSTA X’s Kihyun tests positive for COVID-19 after experiencing mild symptoms

Starship Entertainment, the management company, announced on the official fan cafe on March 30th, "Kihyun of MONSTA X, the artist under the agency, has symptoms of sore throat, so he underwent a rapid antigen test and was confirmed to be COVID-19." “Kihyun has completed the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and is currently undergoing treatment at home according to the guidelines of the quarantine authorities,” he explained.

Finally, the agency added, "We will do our best to thoroughly abide by the quarantine guidelines so that the artist can focus on recovery." On March 28th, Starship Entertainment announced the postponement of the release date of the 11th mini album along with the news of MONSTA X's Hyungwon confirmed with COVID-19.

Kihyun is a South Korean singer and songwriter. He is a vocalist in the South Korean boy group MONSTA X, which debuted under Starship Entertainment in 2015 through Mnet's survival show ‘No.Mercy’. In January 2021, he donated 10 million won to the Good Neighbors, a charity that helps low-income families in South Korea. In February, Kihyun released a song for the soundtrack of the drama ‘Replay’, titled ‘O.M.O.M.’. Kihyun was praised for his work on the drama, in particular that his voice was able to express the "sweetness and softness" that complemented the drama.

Kihyun made his solo debut with the single album ‘Voyager’ in March 2022, in addition to having released several original soundtracks.

