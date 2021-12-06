Just In: Monster rookie group ENHYPEN to make a comeback with new album in January 2022

According to many media reports on December 6th, ENHYPEN will release a new album in January 2022. Currently, they are working hard to achieve a high level of perfection for the album. It is the first time in about three months that ENHYPEN is making a comeback since the first full-length album 'DIMENSION: DILEMMA' released in October. This comeback is expected to solidify their position as a 'global K-pop rising star' with a high-speed comeback.

ENHYPEN, who debuted in November of last year, has drawn a surprising upward curve, breaking its own best record for each album it releases. As such, expectations are high for the new record that ENHYPEN will be creating. ENHYPEN recorded the cumulative sales of more than 1.13 million copies based on the monthly album chart of Gaon in October from the recent album, earning the title of Million Seller in the first year of its debut.

Not only that, it ranked 11th on the US Billboard 200, and also took the top spot in the Japanese Oricon daily album chart, weekly album chart, and weekly album total rankings. Also of interest is what kind of song the ENHYPEN will return with. 'Tame-Dashed', 'Drunk-Dazed', 'Given-Taken', 'Fever', etc. are attracting attention as to what kind of charm they will show off with a new album that is both refreshing and strong. ENHYPEN, who achieved rapid growth in 2021, is expected to run from the start with a new album in 2022, increasing the satisfaction of fans.

