Just In: N.Flying’s Kim Jae Hyun and An Yu Jin test positive for Covid 19

Some heartbreaking news for K-pop fans! N.Flying’s Kim Jae Hyun has become the fourth member of the group to test positive for Covid 19. Not just that, A week after her labelmate Jang Won Young was diagnosed with Covid 19, An Yu Jin has also tested positive for the virus. Their respective agencies have released official statements.

On September 4, the day after N.Flying members Lee Seung Hyub, Yoo Hwe Seung, and Seo Dong Sung tested positive for Covid 19. FNC Entertainment announced that Kim Jae Hyun had been diagnosed with the virus as well. The agency also revealed that Cha Hun’s test results had come back negative, making him the only member of the band not to test positive for Covid 19. FNC Entertainment also stated that Kim Jae Hyun has joined Lee Seung Hyub, Yoo Hwe Seung, and Seo Dong Sung, all of whom tested positive yesterday, in following the instructions of health authorities by undergoing self-quarantine and taking all necessary measures. Cha Hun also entered self-quarantine as of yesterday.

On the other hand, Last week, both An Yu Jin and Jang Won Young underwent testing for Covid 19 after learning that they had come in contact with a staff member who later tested positive for the virus. While Jang Won Young’s test results came back positive, An Yu Jin tested negative at the time, however, she still went into self-quarantine as a precautionary measure. But, on September 4, Starship Entertainment announced that while in self-quarantine, An Yu Jin had tested positive for Covid 19 after developing a sore throat and fever.

Both the agencies apologised for causing concern to the fans and promised to return soon fully recovered.

