Just In: 'One The Woman' star Honey Lee announces she is pregnant with her first child

Big news from the K-world! On January 16, Honey Lee’s agency Saram Entertainment officially announced that the actress was expecting her first child. The agency stated in an official statement that 'A precious new life has found its way to actress Honey Lee' and she is at the stage where she needs complete rest and stability.

The agency further mentioned that they cannot provide more details regarding the pregnancy but respectfully ask for fans' understanding and blessings for the soon to be parents. On the other hand, according to another media outlet, Honey Lee has now reportedly entered her fifth month of pregnancy and is scheduled to give birth at the end of May or early June.

On December 21, Honey Lee got married to her non-celebrity boyfriend, a Korean-American man, whose identity remains undisclosed. Her agency Saram Entertainment confirmed that she held a private wedding with just immediate family in attendance. Meanwhile, Honey Lee has recently won the best actress award at the 2021 SBS Acting Awards for her spectacular appearance on the SBS drama 'One The Woman'. Congratulations Honey Lee!

