Just In: Seo Kang Joon to enlist for his mandatory military service on THIS date

According to media reports on November 8th, Seo Kang Joon will be enlisting for his mandatory military service on November 23. After carrying out his 4-week basic training, Seo Kang Joon will complete the remainder of his service as an active-duty soldier. The actor plans to resume his acting career once he completes his mandatory service.

Seo Kang Joon, also known by his real name Lee Seung Hwan in Gunpo, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea. He is a singer and actor, and member of the group 5urprise. He debuted with the drama 'To The Beautiful You', where he played the role of a student. He starred in various dramas like 'Good Doctor', 'The Suspicious Housekeeper', 'Cunning Single Lady', 'What Happens to My Family? However, he gained recognition with the 2016 offbeat drama 'Cheese In The Trap', where he played the second lead role Baek In Ho, who is secretly in love with Kim Go Eun's Hong Seol. He gained much love and appreciation for his performance.

He followed it up with 'Entourage', 'Are You Human?', 'The Third Charm', 'Watcher' and 'When The Weather Is Fine'. He will star in tvN D STUDIO's 'Love Fresh' as Seo Nam Joo and Disney+'s 'Grid' as Kim Se Ha. He will star opposite Lee Si Young in the lead role. We wish Seo Kang Joon all the very best. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

