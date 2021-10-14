Just In: SF9's Dawon and Hwiyoung diagnosed with Covid 19

FANTASYs, we have some heartbreaking news for you. SF9's Dawon and Hwiyoung have tested positive for Covid 19. The group's agency FNC Entertainment confirmed in a statement that the two members tested positive after coming in close contact with a confirmed case of Covid 19. The other SF9 members received preemptive PCR tests and tested negative.

A staff member who was working with FNC Entertainment and SF9 had tested positive, and the staff member had been in contact with Dawon, Hwiyoung, and Chani.

Currently, Dawon and Hwiyoung are under isolation and taking necessary measures as instructed by disease control authorities. The other SF9 members are waiting for results on whether they are categorized as having come into close contact with the confirmed cases. If it is determined that self-quarantine is required, they will follow self-quarantine guidelines while receiving adequate rest. The agency further stated that they will comply with the requests and guidelines of disease control authorities and put the health and safety of their artists as the top priority. They also apologised to fans for causing them concern and requested them to pray for Dawon and Hwiyoung's speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, FNC Entertainment also stated on this day that all four members of N.Flying, who also came into close contact with a Covid 19 positive individual this week, have tested negative. SF9 members are currently busy with their solo activities and commitments. The group last released their EP 'TURN OVER' on July 5.

