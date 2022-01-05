Just In: 'Snowdrop' actress Kim Mi Soo is no more; Agency confirms in a statement

Heartbreaking news coming from K-drama world! On January 5, it was reported that Kim Mi Soo has passed away and that her wake will be held at Taeneung Sungsim Funeral Service. Later on the same day, her agency Landscape Entertainment confirmed the news in a brief statement.

Landscape Entertainment confirmed the sorrowful news to Kim Mi Soo's fans and the fact that her bereaved family is currently very heartbroken by the sudden mournful news. They requested to netizens and the media to refrain from any sort of speculation and conjecture regarding her sudden passing away, as to not shock the grieving family. As per her family’s wishes, the funeral will be held quietly in private. They requested her fans and well-wishers to keep the deceased actress in their prayers.

Actress Kim Mi Soo is currently greeting viewers on the small-screen as the character Yeo Jung Min in the JTBC drama 'Snowdrop', a roommate and close friend to the female lead Eun Young Ro, played by BLACKPINK's Jisoo. 'Snowdrop' will now mark her last project before her untimely passing.

Kim Mi Soo appeared in many known dramas including 'Hi Bye Mama,' 'The School Nurse Files,' and 'Yumi’s Cells.' Rest in peace, Kim Mi Soo, our deepest condolences to her loved ones.

