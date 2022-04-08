Just In: Son Naeun has officially departed from Apink ahead of the group’s 11th anniversary

On April 8, Naeun Son decided to leave the group ahead of the 11th anniversary of Apink's debut. An official from IST Entertainment said, “Son Naeun decided that she could no longer be a part of the activities with Apink due to problems with her schedule. She previously had a discussion with her group and the two entertainment companies- IST and YG Entertainment.

Son Naeun had recently joined YG Entertainment as an actor. She was supposed to join Apink in the group activities but due to the immense clash in the schedules, she was unable to keep up with the load. Although she left the group, Son Naeun and Apink are determined to continue supporting each other in future endeavours.

She was unable to participate in the recently released album ‘Horn’ which was released in February. YG Entertainment explained the reason, "Son Naeun is unable to participate in activities other than the jacket and music video of the special album because it is difficult to coordinate the schedule for her next project which is under discussion."

Son Naeun is a South Korean singer and actress. She gained popularity following her debut as a member of the South Korean girl group, Apink. Apart from her group's activities, Son Naeun has also starred in various television series such as ‘The Great Seer’ (2012), ‘My Kids Give Me a Headache’ (2012–2013), ‘Second 20s’ (2015), ‘Cinderella with Four Knights’ (2016), ‘The Most Beautiful Goodbye’ (2017), ‘Dinner Mate’ (2020) and ‘Ghost Doctor’ (2022).

Apink will be releasing a fan song commemorating the 11th anniversary on April 19th.

