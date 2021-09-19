Just In: Stray Kids’ Han will not be attending KCON due to poor health issues

On September 19, JYP Entertainment shared an announcement on the group’s fan cafe page, apologising to the fans who were looking forward to seeing all the 8 members on stage. They said that Stray Kid’s Han would be unable to participate in the KCON: TACT HI 5 schedule due to a sudden decline of health during rehearsal.

Read the letter here:

“ Hello, this is JYP Entertainment.

We would like to inform you that Stray Kids’ Han will be unable to attend the KCON:TACT HI 5 schedule due to a sudden decline in his condition during rehearsal today.

We ask for your understanding that this decision was made in consideration of the artists’ health and we will do our best to help Han recover quickly to the best possible condition.

We would like to apologize for causing concern to our fans.”

— JYP Entertainment

Stray Kids has been following a rigorous schedule for their latest comeback with release of MVs for many B-side tracks such as ‘Gone Away’, ‘Red Lights’, ‘Cheese’, ‘Surfin’, ‘Sorry I Love You’, etc. Each MV is different from the previous one, leaving the fans constantly surprised at their musical ability.

Stray Kids, who released their second full-length album 'NOEASY' and the title song 'Thunderous' on August 23, MBC M and MBC Every1's 'Show! Champion' for two weeks in a row, and recorded five music awards- Earlier on September 1st, 'Thunderous' on 'Show! Champion', Mnet's 'M Countdown' on the 2nd, KBS 2TV's 'Music Bank' on the 3rd, and SBS 'Inkigayo' on the 5th swept the 1st place.

We hope and pray for Han's speedy recovery!

