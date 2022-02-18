Just In: SUPER JUNIOR’s Kyuhyun and (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon test positive for COVID-19

On February 18, SJ Label revealed that their vocalist, Kyuhyun, contracted COVID-19 after experiencing mild symptoms. Even after completing the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and currently only has symptoms. Here is the full statement by SJ Label:-

“Hello, this is Label SJ.

Super Junior member Kyuhyun, who underwent a PCR test for COVID-19 on February 17, has received positive results as of February 18.

Kyuhyun has currently completed his third booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and thus is experiencing only minor symptoms. He has halted all schedules for the time being and is resting while in quarantine at home.

All other Super Junior members who had close contact with Kyuhyun, as well as all affiliated staff members, have tested negative so far, but we will continue to administer regular tests in case of unexpected situations.

We promise to support our artist Kyuhyun to the best of our abilities so that he can recover his health as soon as possible."

Her agency Cube Entertainment said on February 18th, "Miyeon confirmed that she was positive through the first test (self-test kit) the day before. After that, she went to a screening clinic and conducted a PCR test.” Previously, Miyeon completed her inoculation up to the second dose of her corona vaccine.She is currently suspending all her schedules and taking necessary measures in accordance with the guidelines of the quarantine authorities.

Here is the full statement by Cube Entertainment:-

“Hello.

This is Cube Entertainment.

(G)I-DLE member Miyeon tested positive for COVID-19 today (February 18).

On February 17, Miyeon initially tested positive through a self-testing kit.

Afterwards, she visited a walk-in screening station and carried out a PCR test, and she ultimately received a positive test result today (Friday 18).

Previously, Miyeon completed the second dose of her COVID-19 vaccine, and she has currently halted all activities and is taking the necessary measures in keeping with the guidelines set by government health authorities.

Our agency will continue to follow the government health authorities’ prevention guidelines, and we will do our best for the artist’s health and safety.

Thank you.”

