Just In: Super Junior's Siwon to give '2021 MAMA' a miss after testing positive for Covid 19

SuJus, we have some bad news for you. On December 10, SM Entertainment announced that Siwon has tested positive for Covid 19 this morning. He had completed his second vaccination in September itself, but was confirmed positive during a Covid 19 PCR test taken as a preemptive measure before his schedule.

SM Entertainment continued that Siwon has all activities and stay in self-quarantine. This means that the Super Junior member will not be able to attend the '2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards' as a presenter. The remaining group members and staff who were in contact with Siwon will also be undergoing Covid 19 testing and their reports are being awaited.

Earlier today, it was reported that Wanna One has postponed filming for the '2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards' after one of the members’ staff tested positive for Covid 19. On December 10, Wanna One was in the midst of rehearsing for their highly-anticipated 2021 MAMA reunion performance when a staff member for one of the artists was unexpectedly diagnosed with Covid 19. The rehearsal was immediately halted, and the fans who had been waiting to attend the pre-recording of the performance were sent home.

The 2021 MAMA is scheduled to take place on December 11 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST). Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

