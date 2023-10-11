‘Just try it yourself’: Cha Eun Woo recalls kissing dog on-screen for A Good Day to Be a Dog

Cha Eun Woo, alongside co-stars Park Gyu Young and Lee Hyun Woo, recently made an appearance on MBC FM4U's 2 O'clock Date with DJ JaeJae to discuss their filming experience for the upcoming K-drama A Good Day to Be a Dog. During the interview, the idol-turned-actor shared a unique and interesting experience involving one of his co-stars, Finna, the dog set to portray Han Hae Na in her dog form.

Cha Eun Woo shares his unique experience

In a recent interview with the cast of A Good Day to Be a Dog, Cha Eun Woo shared a humorous experience from a particular scene. He mentioned a moment where he had to kiss the puppy, Finna, to transform her back into human Hae Na. However, Finna wasn't cooperating, so they decided to use Churu (creamy treats) by putting them on Cha Eun Woo's mouth. This led the actor to feel like he had turned into a puppy himself. When asked by the host about the taste and if it was okay, Cha Eun Woo candidly responded with a firm no while shaking his head.

Park Gyu Young, who portrays Han Hae Na on the show, inquired about the taste of the treats, asking if they were salty and what they tasted like. In a playful response, Eun Woo jokingly suggested, "Just try it yourself," eliciting laughter from everyone present. The interview was filled with amusing behind-the-scenes discussions and delightful moments of the actors interacting with each other.

About A Good Day to Be a Dog

The K-drama unfolds the story of a woman who transforms into a dog upon kissing someone and a man with a fear of dogs due to past experiences. Adapted from a webtoon of the same name, the K-drama has generated significant excitement among fans. A Good Day to be a Dog is set to premiere on October 11 at 9 PM (KST), airing every Wednesday on MBC.

Park Gyu Young takes on the role of Han Hae Na, a high school teacher burdened with a unique curse, while Cha Eun Woo portrays Jin Seo Won, her popular colleague with a fear of dogs. Lee Hyun Woo also joins the cast, playing the character Lee Bo Gyeom, who conceals a chilling, razor-sharp nature behind a warm and welcoming smile. The intriguing premise and talented cast promise an engaging and entertaining series for viewers.

Watch the full interview here-

