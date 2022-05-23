Just In: TWICE’s Nayeon, Tzuyu & Momo tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in South Korea

On May 22, JYP Entertainment officially announced that TWICE’s Nayeon, Momo and Tzuyu contracted COVID-19 after arriving in South Korea. They have completed three rounds of vaccination. The three of them are experiencing only mild symptoms and are currently in quarantine.

Here’s the full announcement:-

“This is JYP Entertainment.

We are sad to inform you that TWICE’s Nayeon, Momo and Tzuyu have tested positive for COVID-19 PCR testing after arriving in South Korea on May 21. All members were tested negative for COVID-19 PCR after arriving in the United States, for daily antigen testings and for departure PCR testing.

Nayeon, Momo and Tzuyu have completed three rounds of vaccination. Currently, Nayeon is feeling fatigue, while Tzuyu and Momo are experiencing coughs and all three members are in quarantine, following guidelines by the health department.

We apologize for causing concerns among TWICE’s fans. We will put our full effort to ensure the artists’ recovery, prioritizing their health.

Thank you”

TWICE was formed by JYP Entertainment. The group is composed of nine members: Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu. TWICE was formed under the television program ‘Sixteen’ (2015) and debuted on October 20, 2015, with the extended play (EP) ‘The Story Begins’. TWICE rose to domestic fame in 2016 with their single ‘Cheer Up’, which charted at number one on the Gaon Digital Chart, became the best-performing single of the year, and won ‘Song of the Year’ at the Melon Music Awards and Mnet Asian Music Awards.

ALSO READ: Proof: BTS’ J-Hope spills about ‘Her’ and ‘Ego’ as his ‘Proof of Inspiration’ in latest clip

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the news? Let us know in the comments below.