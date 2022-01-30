Just In: VIVIZ's Eunha, DRIPPIN's Cha Jun Ho & Park Ju Hyun test positive for COVID 19

Bad news from the Korean entertainment industry! VIVIZ's Eunha has tested positive for COVID 19. Her diagnosis follows the positive diagnosis of fellow member Umji on January 28. On the same day, it was confirmed that, DRIPPIN's Cha Jun Ho has also tested positive on the self-test kit for COVID 19 and also 'Mouse' actress Park Ju Hyun is diagnosed with COVID 19 as well.

On January 30, her agency Big Planet Made released an official statement confirming the same. Eunha was diagnosed with COVID 19 on January 29 after a follow-up PCR test. Eunha had previously tested negative on a PCR test that was taken after she had come in close contact with a staff member who had tested positive for COVID 19. However, she began to feel unwell and was confirmed to have the virus after an additional PCR test.

Big Planet Made assured that Eunha will be treated in isolation as she is only showing minor symptoms, and the management will be taking all necessary measures under the guidance of the quarantine authorities.

On the other hand, DRIPPIN's agency, Woollim Entertainment released a statement on January 30 that Cha Jun Ho had tested positive for COVID 19. Cha Jun Ho has tested positive on the self-test kit, but he is yet to take a PCR test and is scheduled to take one where results will be out tomorrow morning. The management confirmed that other group members - Hwang Yun Seong, Lee Hyeop, Joo Chang Wook, Kim Dong Yoon, Kim Min Seo, and Alex have tested negative on the self-test kit and are currently asymptomatic, and they will also take a PCR test.

Hence, their scheduled events stand cancelled for today and members are currently quarantined until further notice.

Finally, On January 30, 'Mouse' actress Park Ju Hyun’s agency 935 Entertainment officially announced, after she underwent a second test, she was diagnosed with COVID 19! Her agency further revealed that after one of her family members tested positive for COVID 19, she decided to stay indoors and undergo PCR testing as a precautionary measure. She doesn't have any major symptoms and has been self-quarantining at home.

We wish Eunha, Cha Jun Ho and Park Ju Hyun a speedy recovery.

