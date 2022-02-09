Just In: WayV’s Lucas resurfaces after the controversy with a scenic Instagram post

On February 9, WayV’s Lucas surprised fans with a scenic black-and-white Instagram post, almost 6 months after the controversy. The fans have an overwhelming reaction to his return with some saying, “Lucas, we miss you” and “Please make a comeback, we miss you.” He pulled from all his scheduled events in August 2021.

Recently, on social media, a woman claimed that Lucas asked to pay for hotel and other vices while they were dating and he was also accused of gaslighting her. Afterwards, a controversy arose when another Chinese woman revealed that she had had a similar experience. SM Entertainment, his agency, also apologised, saying, "We apologise for causing concern to Lucas due to issues with his private life."

Lucas posted on his personal social media handles on August 25, 2021, "I sincerely apologise to those who have been hurt by my wrong actions. If given a chance, I would like to express my apology directly." He continued, "Looking at the situation in the last few days, I looked back on my past actions and sincerely reflected on myself.

He added, "I am sincerely sorry to the fans who have sent me a lot of love and support." He also apologised for the damage caused to my fellow members, company staff, business partners and broadcasters.

At the same time, Lucas decided to stop releasing the soundtrack and music video for 'Jalapeno', which was scheduled to be released on the 25th at 2:30 pm on August 25th with his other member Hendery of WayV.

