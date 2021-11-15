Just In: WEi's Kim Jun Seo tests positive for Covid 19 following member Kim Yo Han's positive result

We have some bad news to share! After WEi’s Kim Yo Han, fellow member Kim Jun Seo has also tested positive for Covid 19. WEi’s agency OUI Entertainment released the following statement on November 15 confirming the news. They shared that WEi members entered self-quarantine with masks on immediately after hearing of Kim Yo Han’s Covid 19 diagnosis.

On the morning of November 15, Jang Dae Hyeon, Kim Dong Han, Yoo Yong Ha, and Kang Seok Hwa received negative results. Kim Jun Seo experienced symptoms after his test on November 14, and he tested positive, receiving a symptomatic diagnosis. His symptoms are minor. Kim Yo Han and Kim Jun Seo, who tested positive, have taken necessary measures according to the instructions of health authorities.

Because Kim Dong Han and Yoo Yong Ha have not received their second dose of the vaccine or 14 days haven’t passed since the second dose, they were instructed to self-quarantine for 10 days. Jang Dae Hyeon and Kang Seok Hwa will be tested again today, and if they test negative, they will switch to manual monitoring.

As a result, all of WEi’s scheduled activities have been put to a halt since November 14. This includes the offline fan signing event, all of WEi’s scheduled activities for the next 10 days (from November 15 to 25), which has been specified as the self-quarantine period, are cancelled or postponed. They apologised for causing fans concern and assured that they will keep fans updated regarding the members’ health and related matters.

Previously, it was announced that Kim Yo Han from WEi who is set to play as the lead in KBS’ drama ‘School 2021’ has tested Covid positive. After an extra from the shoot was found positive, all the actors and staff members were tested. Now the premiere date for the drama has been changed from November 17 to November 24.

