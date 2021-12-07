Justin Bieber to join HYBE Labels’ Weverse Concert feat TXT, SEVENTEEN & more sans BTS

HYBE Labels has announced a 2022 Weverse Con [New Era] that will ring in the new year for the artists managed under them. Surprisingly, a move marking a first for the agency as well as the artists, Canadian sensation Justin Bieber will be joining the event. The concert has been planned to take place in-person, that is offline, as well as can be livestreamed online.

The end-of-the-year concert has been renamed as Weverse Con [New Era] from the original New Year’s Eve Live that took place in 2020. It will be held on December 31 at KINTEX (Korea International Exhibition Center) Hall4 at Ilsan, Gyeonggi-do Province in South Korea. It can be streamed live on Weverse from 9 PM KST (5:30 PM IST).

The full lineup includes TOMORROW X TOGETHER, SEVENTEEN, DVWN, Bumzu, ENHYPEN, fromis_9 and Lee Hyun as well as Justin Bieber. Notably, superstar group BTS will be absent from the show as they will be taking part in an extended vacation that began from December 6 as announced by their agency BIGHIT MUSIC. Three members, Jin, Jimin and Jungkook have already returned from the US after their 4 sold out shows at the SoFi Stadium.

HYBE Labels stated, "We plan to develop it into a global event with various artists in the future under the direction of creating a festival venue jointly with Weverse, a global fan community platform where artists and fandoms from all over the world communicate."

