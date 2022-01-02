The Justin Bieber songs you jam to will determine which BLACKPINK alum you’re most like

While BLACKPINK music may be the way to your soul, just to switch things up, pick some songs by American pop icon Justin Bieber and in return we’ll tell you which BLACKPINK alum out of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa, matches your personality the best.

And especially knowing BLINKS have often wondered who will be the true match to their personality, it doesn't get better than this. All you gotta do is take the quiz below!

